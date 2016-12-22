Passenger removed from flight after confrontation with Ivanka Trump: Reports

A passenger was removed from a JetBlue Airways Corp plane at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday after verbally accosting Ivanka Trump, the website TMZ reported.



Airline personnel escorted the man off the plane after he railed at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's daughter, TMZ said.



In an email, JetBlue confirmed that a passenger had been taken off the plane.



Reuters was not able to identify the passenger who was removed, but a Twitter user cited by TMZ said his husband was going to confront them at the airport.

