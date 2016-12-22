Brazil's Temer unveils plans to preserve jobs, cut credit card costs

President Michel Temer vowed Thursday to slash credit card interest rates, offer subsidies to companies that retain employees and ease the hiring of workers on temporary contracts in his latest bid to lift Brazil out of a prolonged recession.



Temer also said the government will allow some workers to draw on severance fund accounts, known as FGTS, a step which could inject up to 30 billion reais ($8.98 billion) into the economy.



In laying out the latest economic measures, Eliseu Padilha, Temer's chief of staff, said subsidies to companies that reduce working hours instead of firing employees could preserve 200,000 jobs over the next four years.

...