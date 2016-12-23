Yahoo breach shows U.S. push against privacy

Yahoo Inc.'s secret scanning of customer emails at the behest of a U.S. spy agency is part of a growing push by officials to loosen constitutional protections Americans have against arbitrary searches, according to legal documents and people briefed on closed court hearings. The order on Yahoo from the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court last year resulted from the government's drive to change decades of interpretation of the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment right of people to be secure against "unreasonable searches and seizures," intelligence officials and others familiar with the strategy told Reuters.



The search was first reported by Reuters on Oct. 4 . Yahoo and the National Security Agency declined to explain the basis for the order.



That section allows the operation of two internet search programs, Prism and "upstream" collection, that were revealed by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden more than three years ago.



Yahoo's search went far beyond what would be required to monitor a single email account.



Jeffress argued each search aimed at an American should be tested against the Fourth Amendment, while prosecutors said that only overall searching practice had to be evaluated for "reasonableness".



Litt told Reuters that he did not mean, however, that the same techniques in "about" searches should be pushed toward the more targeted searches at email providers such as Yahoo.

...