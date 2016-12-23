Berlin suspect’s fingerprints in truck suggest he drove it

Tunisian suspect Anis Amri's fingerprints have been found in the truck that plowed into a Christmas market in Berlin, indicating that he was driving the vehicle, German officials said Thursday.



In Berlin, the Christmas market that was ripped apart by the truck attack reopened, with increased security measures, in a signal of the city's resilience.



In Tunisia, Amri's brothers spoke to the Associated Press, urging him to surrender to authorities.



Amri's mother insisted that he had shown no signs of radicalization and questioned whether he was really the market attacker. Speaking Thursday in the central Tunisian town of Oueslatia, Nour al-Houda Hassani said poverty drove Amri to steal and to travel illegally to Europe.

