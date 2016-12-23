Man charged with 2 slayings in infamous Australian cold case

A man was charged with two counts of murder on Friday in a notorious, 20-year-old case that terrified residents of Western Australia and became one of the country's longest-running investigations.



The development in the so-called "Claremont serial killings" case comes two decades after three women vanished from the wealthy Perth suburb of Claremont in Western Australia.



Police did not elaborate on what led them to Edwards.



Edwards lives in the Perth suburb of Kewdale, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Claremont.



Police say Edwards abducted Glennon, a 27-year-old lawyer, on March 14, 1997, after she, too, had spent the evening out with her friends.

