Retiring congressman: Trump presidency like 'a bad dream'

U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel thought he would be wrapping up his 46-year career in Congress on a note of triumph, leaving office at the same time as a history-making fellow Democrat, President Barack Obama, with the country in the hands of longtime friend Hillary Clinton.



Rangel is also perversely hopeful that a Trump presidency will be so jarring, it will unite Democrats and Republicans in Congress at last, at least on some issues.



If it happens, Rangel will be watching from home -- something he hasn't done in decades.



Rangel said he's been fortunate, and never felt like his time in Congress was just a job.



As for how Congress might deal with Trump, he predicted the institution he's long been a part of would react "just like a damn family".

...