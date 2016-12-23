Former Romanian PM probed over 1990 bloodshed

In addition to ex-president Ion Iliescu who is already under investigation, Roman, his deputy Gelu Voican Voiculescu and former intelligence chief Virgil Magureanu are among 32 people who will now be investigated, prosecutors said.



In what was one of a string of similar violent episodes involving miners and people unhappy that many former Ceausescu officials remained in positions of power, four people were killed and 1,269 were injured.



The 32 being probed also include former miners chief Miron Cozma, who has already been convicted over other violence committed by miners in January 1999 .

