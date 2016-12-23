Ron Paul 2012 campaign aide accused of probation violation

Ron Paul's 2012 presidential campaign chairman, already convicted of conspiracy and charges related to false campaign reporting, is now accused of violating his probation and trying to help arrange a $2 million illegal contribution to a super PAC supporting President-elect Donald Trump's campaign.



Dan Backer, an attorney and treasurer for Great America PAC, said Benton ceased to be involved in the PAC in May.



Benton, 39, is a political strategist who has worked for several conservative and libertarian organizations including campaigns for Ron Paul, his son Sen. Rand Paul and Sen. Mitch McConnell.



Benton avoided prison time when he was sentenced in September after he was found guilty with two other Ron Paul campaign managers of conspiring to cover up campaign payments to former Iowa Sen. Kent Sorenson, who dropped support for Michele Bachmann and endorsed Paul six days before the 2012 Iowa caucuses.

...