Trump vows nuclear expansion, warns of 'alternate path'

The exchange comes on the heels of comments by Trump and Putin about the need to strengthen their countries' nuclear arsenals.



Putin said he sees "nothing unusual" in Trump's pledge to strengthen the U.S. nuclear forces, saying the statement is in line with the president-elect's campaign promises.



Trump extolled Putin's leadership during the campaign and called for a tempered approach to U.S.-Russia relations.



"So true!" Trump reacted in a tweet late Friday.



Trump has repeatedly dismissed claims that Russia sought to usher in his victory, but his remarks indicate that Russia may not be an exception to Trump's vow to assert American influence through "unquestioned military strength". His comments are prompting fears of a nuclear race in the making if Trump breaks longstanding nuclear treaties, and if Russia or other countries seek to counter American nuclear gains.

...