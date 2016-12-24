Philippines evacuates thousands ahead of Christmas typhoon

Philippines urges evacuations ahead of Christmas Day typhoon



Philippine authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes Saturday as a strong typhoon threatened to wallop the country's east coast on Christmas Day.



Nock-Ten is expected to be packing winds of 222 kilometers per hour (138 miles per hour) when it makes landfall on Catanduanes, a remote island of 250,000 people, on Sunday, the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.



Bicol, an agricultural region of 5.5 million people, is often the first area to be hit by the 20 or so storms and typhoons that pound the archipelago each year.

...