S. Korea protesters pushing for Park ouster

Tens of thousands of people were expected to gather in Seoul Saturday for a ninth straight week to demand the immediate ouster of impeached President Park Geun-Hye, organizers said.



Park, who has been suspended from her duties since the impeachment vote on Dec. 9, has remained defiant, declaring she will "calmly" wait until the Constitutional Court, which is due to rule on the case within 180 days, arrives at a decision.



Choi's appearance came on the heels of the first hearing into Park's impeachment earlier this week.



If the justices confirm impeachment, Park will be permanently removed and elections must be held within 60 days.

...