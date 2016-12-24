All-night talks fail to reach DR Congo deal

Hopes of a deal to end DR Congo's dangerous political crisis before Christmas were faltering Saturday after fruitless all-night talks over President Joseph Kabila's refusal to quit power.



Kabila's second and final five-year term ended on Dec. 20, but he has shown no intention of leaving office soon, sparking violent protests that have left at least 40 people dead this week, according to the United Nations.



The influential Catholic Church has been brokering talks between the government and opposition and hopes rose this week of an imminent deal, with a draft seen by AFP outlining plans for fresh elections at the end of next year, when Kabila would step down.



A frustrated CENCO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, blasted DR Congo's political class for "serious mediocrity" in their inability to reach a deal.

