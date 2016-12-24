Snow storm bears down on western U.S. as holiday travelers hit the roads

A winter storm was taking aim Saturday at the U.S. West and Midwest where it was expected to dump heavy snow and freezing rain, causing headaches for millions of holiday travelers who were hitting the road over the weekend, forecasters said.



Winter storm and blizzard warnings and watches were in effect from Nevada and Colorado up through the Dakotas and into northern Minnesota as 2 inches (5 cm) to 15 inches (38 cm) of snow along with strong gusts were in the forecast Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said.



Thunderstorms and 45-mph (70 kph) winds were also expected for northern Texas, central Oklahoma and southern Kansas and Missouri Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

