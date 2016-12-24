Germany hunts possible accomplices of Berlin attacker

Germany was hunting for possible accomplices of the suspected Berlin truck attacker Saturday, a day after he was killed in a shoot-out with Italian police in Milan.



Tunisian Anis Amri, 24, is believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down holiday revellers at a Berlin Christmas market Monday, killing 12 people in an attack claimed by ISIS.



Amri was shot dead after pulling out a pistol and firing at two officers who had stopped him for a routine identity check Friday near Milan's Sesto San Giovanni railway station.



Police said Amri had shouted "bastard police" in Italian before opening fire.



According to Milan police chief Antonio De Iesu, Amri had a few hundred euros on him but no telephone.



German investigators are now focusing on whether Amri had help from accomplices.



The security failings in the case have also reignited tensions over the more than one million migrants and refugees who have arrived in Germany since last year.

...