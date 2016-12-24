Sri Lanka's record Christmas tree pruned due to work delays

Sri Lanka surpassed the world record for the tallest artificial Christmas tree Saturday despite building delays forcing organizers to prune the structure by almost half, an official said.



As of Saturday morning, the tree was about 57 meters (187 feet) tall, he said, two meters taller than an artificial Christmas tree erected in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou last year.



Gunasekera said 600,000 colored LED bulbs would be used to decorate the tree, along with a six-meter (20-foot) Santa and a 12-meter (40-foot) sleigh.

...