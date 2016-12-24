Trump ally sparks outrage for offensive barbs aimed at Obamas

A Donald Trump ally has ignited widespread outrage after wishing for U.S. President Barack Obama's death and making racially charged comments about the first lady.



Carl Paladino -- a businessman who served as a co-chairman of the president-elect's New York State election campaign -- made the incendiary jabs in a year-end feature published Friday in Artvoice, a weekly newspaper in upstate New York.



Paladino's remarks quickly spurred angry reaction on social media and drew the ire of elected officials.



Andrew Cuomo -- current New York governor who beat Paladino in 2010 -- slammed his ex-rival's comments as "racist, ugly and reprehensible".

...