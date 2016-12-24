Two militants linked to cafe siege killed in Dhaka raid

Two militants linked to the Islamist extremist group behind July's Dhaka cafe siege that left 22 people dead were killed Saturday after Bangladesh police raided a hideout in the capital, officials said.



Security forces, acting on a tip, besieged a flat in Dhaka's Dakshinkhan neighborhood for more than 12 hours, with the operation coming to an end at around 4.00 pm (1000 GMT) after officers exchanged gun-fire with the militants, police said.



A child was also injured when one of the militants, a woman who was holding the child, exploded a vest she was wearing.

