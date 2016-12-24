Security stepped up in Italy, at Vatican after truck attack suspect killed

Security for the long Christmas weekend was heightened throughout Italy and at the Vatican Saturday following the killing by police of the man believed to be responsible for the Berlin market truck attack.



After reconstructing Amri's movements since he drove a truck through a festive market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people, police are investigating whether he was seeking shelter from comrades in Italy or was en route to another country.



Amri originally came to Europe in 2011, landing with other migrants on the island of Lampedusa, and spent four years in an Italian jail for trying to set a school on fire in Sicily.



German authorities have complained they were unaware of Amri's criminal past.



Fears of attacks by Islamist militants are running high in France, where more than 230 people have been killed in assaults in the past two years.

