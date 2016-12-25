Holiday travel likely to be troublesome because of weather

It'll be a white Christmas for the northern Plains and some Western states, but it's likely to cause troublesome travel.



Southern California even got a dose of snow, with about 2 inches falling in a mountainous region about 75 miles north of Los Angeles.



In Arizona, parts of Interstate 40 and other highways in the state's high country were closed after winter weather hit, leading to multiple crashes. A winter storm warning was issued for much of northern Arizona for elevations above 6,000 feet until late Saturday or early Sunday morning, depending on locations.

...