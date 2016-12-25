Religious leaders strike somber note on Christmas

Christian leaders from the Vatican to Bethlehem struck a somber note on Christmas Eve speaking of war, fear and division, as cities in Europe ramped up security in the shadow of the Berlin market attack.



At the Vatican, Pope Francis urged the world's 1.2 billion Catholics to feel compassion for children, notably victims of war, migration and homelessness in his Christmas Eve mass.



Prepared remarks by the leader of the world's Anglicans noted 2016 had left the world "more awash with fear and division".



In Europe, many preparing to celebrate were still reeling from Monday's truck attack on the Berlin Christmas market.



Amri, 24, is believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down holiday revellers at the market on Monday, killing 12 people in an attack claimed by ISIS.



Members of Aleppo's Catholic minority have been prepping for the first Christmas mass in five years at the Old City's Saint Elias Cathedral, whose roof collapsed under a salvo of rocket fire.



In the mostly Catholic Philippines, a blast ripped through a police car outside a church as worshipers were arriving for a Christmas Eve mass south of Manila, injuring 13 people.

