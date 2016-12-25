Trump says he intends to dissolve charitable foundation

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he intends to dissolve his controversial philanthropic foundation to avoid conflicts of interest, but the move was quickly complicated by an ongoing legal probe.



Critics say Trump will run into conflicts unless he fully divests himself of all his business and charitable interests.



His move on the foundation front comes amid intense criticism of Trump's ethics and transparency choices on the way into the White House.



While his business interests may be broader than those of other presidents, Trump at times has seemed to promise to disclose, or pledge to divest, without delivering on pledges.



Trump has pledged to disclose his tax returns but has yet to follow through.

...