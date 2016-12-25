Indonesian police shoot dead two terror suspects

Indonesian police Sunday shot dead two terror suspects and arrested two more, only days after foiling separate plans by an ISIS-linked group for a Christmas-time suicide bombing near the capital.



The pair were fatally shot at a house in Purwakarta 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of the capital Jakarta after allegedly resisting arrest.



Police raided the house after arresting and interrogating two men Sunday morning.



The suspects attacked officers with knives but gave up after being shot and wounded, police said.

...