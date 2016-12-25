Pope comforts terror victims in Christmas message

Tens of thousands of worshipers were set to gather at the Vatican Sunday to hear Pope Francis address the world's Christians, as Europe marked Christmas under ramped-up security after the Berlin attack.



The leader of 1.2 billion Catholics was expected to deplore violence around the globe as he gave his fourth "Urbi et Orbi" (To the City and The World) Christmas message from the balcony of Saint Peter's Basilica.



In Europe, leaders are still reeling from this week's attack in Berlin where a truck ploughed through a crowded Christmas market, killing 12 people in an assault claimed by the Islamic State group.



Pope Francis struck a similar tone in his Christmas Eve mass, urging a 10,000-strong crowd in St. Peter's Square to feel compassion for children, notably victims of war, migration and homelessness.



The Old City's Saint Elias Cathedral, its roof collapsed under rocket fire, was set to host its first Christmas mass in five years.

