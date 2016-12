Explosives experts on Sunday defused a large World War II aerial bomb in the southern German city of Augsburg -- clearing the way for thousands of evacuated residents to return to their Christmas celebrations at home.



Some 32,000 households with 54,000 residents in the city's historic central district were forced to leave by 10 a.m. Christmas morning so experts could handle the bomb.



The bomb was uncovered last week during construction work in the city's historic central district.

...