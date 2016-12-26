Taiwan says Chinese aircraft carrier passes south of island

A group of Chinese warships lead by the country's sole aircraft carrier has passed through waters south of Taiwan and is heading southwest, Taiwan's defense ministry said on Monday of what China has termed a routine exercise.



Senior Taiwan opposition Nationalist lawmaker Johnny Chiang said the Liaoning exercise was China's signal to the United States that it has broken through the "first island chain", an area that includes Japan's Ryukyu Islands and Taiwan.



China's air force conducted long-range drills this month above the East and South China Seas that rattled Japan and Taiwan. China said those exercises were also routine.



China's Soviet-built Liaoning aircraft carrier has taken part in previous exercises, including some in the South China Sea, but China is years away from perfecting carrier operations similar to those the United States has practiced for decades.

