Hungarian priest brings migrants in from the cold

It was an appeal that this Hungarian priest could not ignore.



Nemeth, the Catholic parish priest in Kormend, a town of around 12,000 souls some 230 kilometers (140 miles) west of Budapest, quickly offered them shelter in the parish community hall.



Nemeth calls his stance a "lonely" one in a country led by the fiercely anti-migrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban.



The group of young men, all awaiting decisions on appeals of rejected asylum claims, is comprised of Iraqi Kurds, Afghans, Cameroonians, Nigerians, Cubans and a Congolese. They include both Christians and Muslims.



In Kormend some parishioners have accused Nemeth of being "non-Christian" or "anti-Hungarian".



According to the official data, almost 30,000 migrants sought asylum in Hungary this year, but less than 400 have received some form of protected status.

...