China tests new jet fighter prototype: report

China has tested the latest version of its fifth-generation stealth fighter, state media reported Monday, as it tries to end the West's monopoly on the world's most advanced warplanes.



The so-called "fifth-generation" twin-engine jet is China's answer to the U.S. F-35, the world's most technically advanced fighter.



When completed the FC-31 will become the country's second fifth-generation fighter after the J-20, which put on its first public performance at the Zhuhai Air Show in November.

