Fleeing war, South Sudanese create booming camps in Uganda

"I don't want to go back," James Issac declared, just minutes after becoming a refugee.



For two days, the slender 30-year-old from South Sudan's Equatoria region navigated his way out of civil war, riding a motorcycle along dirt roads and avoiding government soldiers who, according to accounts by refugees to The Associated Press, have taken aim at civilians.



More than one million refugees have fled South Sudan, spilling across borders in East Africa as the international community warns that the conflict and its ethnic violence could destabilize the region.



The largest, Bidi Bidi, is a pop-up city that holds roughly 260,000 people weary of war.



Unlike other counties in the region, Uganda has embraced the refugees, according to Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for the U.N. refugee agency.

