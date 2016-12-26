Lawmakers quiz S. Korea's elusive 'Rasputin'

A handful of South Korean lawmakers on Monday finally got to question the woman at the heart of the impeachment crisis surrounding President Park Geun-Hye, after she snubbed a televised hearing at her detention center.



Choi Soon-Sil, a long-time friend of the president, has repeatedly ignored several summons to appear before a parliamentary committee probing a corruption scandal that triggered Park's impeachment earlier this month.



So the lawmakers came to her, with the committee organizing a special hearing Monday morning -- with TV cameras -- inside the detention facility where Choi is awaiting trial on charges of extortion and abuse of power.



Citing the lawmakers, Yonhap news agency reported that Choi denied all her charges, including allegations that she colluded with the president and set up two dubious foundations that were later used for her personal gain.

