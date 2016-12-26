Fragile new Ukraine truce holds for third day

A new indefinite truce in Ukraine held by a thread for a third day Monday as both pro-Russian insurgents and Kiev reported clashes near a prized railroad hub but no deaths.



Ukraine and Russia – two ex-Soviet neighbors that are now sworn foes – agreed to the armistice Wednesday with the help of mediation from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).



The rebels signed on to the cease-fire Friday after some deliberation.



Moscow denies interfering in the conflict but international monitors have seen tanks and other heavy military equipment enter the Ukrainian war zone from Russia throughout the war.

