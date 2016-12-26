Balkan countries illegally push back migrants: UNHCR

Illegal deportations of migrants seeking to reach western Europe along the so-called Balkans route have been on the rise, the U.N. refugee agency warned Monday.



Hundreds of thousands of migrants took the Balkans route through Macedonia and Serbia, Croatia and Hungary as they tried to reach western Europe from Greece before it was largely shut down in March.



Some 7,000 migrants are currently in Serbia.



Some 109 people were reportedly deported in November to Macedonia from Serbia's border migrant transit center at Presevo.

