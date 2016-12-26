Japan's Abe departs for visit to Pearl Harbor

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe departed Monday for Hawaii where he will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama as the two countries highlight decades of post-World War II reconciliation.



Abe's visit to the site, which was bombed by Japan in a surprise attack in December 1941 that drew the United States into World World II, was announced earlier this month.



The two-hour attack killed 2,403 Americans in all, injured more than 1,100 others and sank or heavily damaged eight U.S. battleships.



The New York real-estate magnate sent shockwaves through Japan during the campaign when he appeared to question the U.S.-Japan security alliance.



He said that Japan should pay more to support U.S. troops stationed in the country and could even consider developing its own nuclear weapons.

...