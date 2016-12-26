Three killed in South African prison riot

A prison riot erupted Monday in South Africa when inmates clashed with guards at a jail outside Port Elizabeth, leaving three people dead and 26 others injured, officials said.



A helicopter, ambulances and other emergency vehicles rushed to the scene as guards struggled to impose order at St. Albans prison, which was also hit by a deadly riot in 2013 .



Officials declined to say whether the three fatalities were prisoners or guards, but added that investigations were under way and Justice Minister Michael Masutha would visit the prison on Tuesday.

