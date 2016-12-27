Russia finds first black box from Black Sea crash jet

Russian divers were scouring the Black Sea Tuesday for more debris and bodies from a Syria-bound military plane after finding the first wreckage underwater, as officials dismissed terrorism as a cause of the crash that killed all 92 people on board.



The Tu-154 jet, whose passengers included more than 60 members of the internationally-renowned Red Army Choir, was heading to Russia's military base in Syria when it went down off the coast of the resort city of Sochi shortly after take-off Sunday.



On Monday, a spokeswoman for the Sochi-based search and rescue branch of the emergency ministry confirmed that the first parts of the plane had been found underwater.



Later the defense ministry said part of the plane's fuselage, measuring 3.5 meters by 4.5 meters (11 feet by 15 feet), had been recovered and brought to shore Monday evening.



Russia's federal security service said it is looking into four suspected causes of the crash, which do not include terrorism.



More than 3,000 people are racing to find the remaining bodies and debris in a massive operation that includes 45 vessels, planes, helicopters and drones, along with divers and remotely-operated deepwater machines.

