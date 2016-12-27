Indonesia court refuses to drop 'blasphemy' governor's trial

An Indonesian court Tuesday refused to drop blasphemy charges against the Christian governor of the capital Jakarta, as hundreds of people protested outside the court where the trial is taking place.



Judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto ruled that the charges filed by prosecutors were legitimate despite complaints from the defense which said the trial was rushed and surrounded by too much public scrutiny.



Almost all blasphemy cases in Indonesia have resulted in convictions and rights groups fear the case is eroding the country's reputation for tolerance and diversity.

...