Abe's Pearl Harbor pilgrimage underlines US-Japan tie

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe travels Tuesday to Hawaii's Pearl Harbor, the site of a sneak attack by his country that provoked America into joining World War II, to reinforce what the leader calls "the power of reconciliation".



Abe will be hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama, who quits office next month. That means Abe will soon lead Japan into uncharted waters, after incoming U.S. president Donald Trump clouded the guiding stars of U.S.-Japanese ties.



In eight years, Obama -- America's Hawaiian-born first "Pacific president" -- never made the headway he wanted in his vaunted "rebalance to Asia" diplomatic strategy.



But he and Abe chose a telling spot to celebrate U.S.-Japanese partnership, 75 years after the "day of infamy," December 7, 1941 .



Japanese warplanes came out of nowhere to sink much of the U.S. fleet and leave 2,400 sailors and Marines dead.



Three days later Japan's European ally Nazi Germany declared war on the United States in turn.

