Cambodian court convicts exiled opposition leader

Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday over a post on his Facebook page, a conviction that makes his return from self-imposed exile unlikely.



The conviction caps a major crackdown this year on critics of the country's strongman leader Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has run Cambodia for more than three decades often with the help of pliant courts.



Rainsy, who currently lives in France, was convicted in absentia by Phnom Penh's Municipal Court Tuesday for a post placed on his Facebook page by a third party about Cambodia's border with Vietnam, a highly contentious issue in the country.



Hong Sok Hour posted the treaty on Rainsy's Facebook page, leading to charges being filed against the opposition leader.



Rainsy's opposition party made huge gains in the 2013 elections and say they only lost because the vote was stolen -- something Hun Sen denies.

...