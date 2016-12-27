Six dead, 18 missing in Philippines' Christmas typhoon

At least six people are dead and 18 others missing after Typhoon Nock-Ten lashed the Philippines over the Christmas holidays, the government said Tuesday as it tried to assess the damage.



Nock-Ten had been expected to bring heavy rains and winds to capital city Manila, home to 13 million residents, but the typhoon lost force as it crossed the eastern islands.



Some 20 typhoons and storms strike the Philippines each year, routinely killing hundreds of people.



Huge tsunami-like waves devastated the city of Tacloban and nearby areas when super typhoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines in November 2013, leaving 7,350 people dead or missing.

