Trump says UN just a club for people to 'have a good time'

Days after the United Nations voted to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, Donald Trump questioned its effectiveness Monday, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time".



Trump's tweet Monday about the U.N. ignores much of the work that goes on in the 193-member global organization.



Trump's criticism of the U.N. is by no means unique.



Markets are up since Trump won the general election, although not quite by that much.



Finally, Trump took to Twitter again late Monday to complain about media coverage of his charitable foundation.

...