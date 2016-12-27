S. Korea ruling party splits over president's impeachment

South Korea's ruling conservative party officially split Tuesday over the impeachment of scandal-hit President Park Geun-Hye, threatening to complicate presidential elections that could be held as soon as March.



A group of 29 lawmakers left the ruling Saenuri Party, arguing that its leadership refuses to embrace reforms despite the political crisis fueled by the corruption scandal that has engulfed Park.



More than 60 Saenuri lawmakers crossed party lines to join opposition parties in passing a motion to impeach Park this month.



The next presidential election is slated for December 2017, but if justices confirm impeachment, Park will be permanently removed and elections must be held within 60 days -- meaning a ballot could be held as early as late March.

