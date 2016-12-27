Winter storm weakens but thousands still without power

The fury of the winter storm that swept into the northern Great Plains on Christmas Day weakened heading into Tuesday, but thousands remained without power in the Dakotas and Michigan.



In Nebraska, winds gusting up to 70 mph were cited for hundreds of power outages in central and eastern portions of the state Sunday, although by Monday morning, utilities reported that power had been restored to most customers.



High winds knocked out power to thousands of customers in Michigan Monday.



The Traverse City Record Eagle reported that customers of several utilities in northern Michigan were without power Monday afternoon.

...