U.S. senators visit Baltics to reassure ahead of Trump presidency

Senior Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham arrive in Estonia Tuesday on a visit seen as a bid to reassure Baltic states concerned that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may not be fully committed to their defense.



The two, seen as defense policy hawks, did not back Trump's presidential bid and expressed alarm at his attitude towards Russia.



McCain and Graham asked Trump to take a tough line against Russia over what they termed its "military land grab" in Ukraine.



They have also called for a bipartisan panel to investigate cyber attacks against the United States, including Russia's alleged efforts to influence the U.S. presidential election.

