Ukraine insurgents release two women thanks to Savchenko

Ukraine's pro-Moscow insurgents Tuesday released two women they had held captive thanks to the intervention of Nadya Savchenko -- a Kiev-born female combat pilot who spent nearly two years in a Russian jail.



Savchenko has fervently taken up the cause of winning back the freedom of some 110 people believed to still be held by the militias in their industrial enclave in the southeast of Ukraine.



Ruban told reporters that Savchenko's visit to the separatist region "helped ease the prisoners' release".



But her trip has been condemned by some Ukrainian officials because it contradicted Kiev's line of refusing to negotiate with the insurgents but communicating with them through Western mediators.



The 35-year-old Savchenko initially became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to what Kiev considers Russia's occupation of the east.

