Thai police put pressure on controversial Buddhist temple

Thai police put more pressure Tuesday on a wealthy, politically influential Buddhist temple where the leader is wanted for alleged money laundering and related crimes involving millions of dollars of embezzled funds.



The government says the temple is involved in financial shenanigans but the temple's supporters believe it is being persecuted because it is considered close to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, overthrown by a military coup in 2006 .



The government has been defending its go-slowly approach to the temple.



The main criminal case against Dhammachayo involves 1.4 billion baht ($40 million) embezzled from a credit union that was donated to the temple.

...