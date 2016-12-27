'Civil march for Aleppo' leaves Berlin

About 400 peace activists were marching Tuesday from the outskirts of Berlin towards the devastated Syrian city of Aleppo, heading down the refugee trail in reverse.



The marchers plan to cover around 20 kilometers (12 miles) a day and walk through the Czech Republic, Austria and several western Balkan countries to Turkey -- and then on to Syria.



Several thousand people have pledged on Facebook they would join at least a section of the about 3,000-kilometer (1,900-mile) trek bound for Syria's second city, which is now squarely under the control of President Bashar Assad's regime.

...