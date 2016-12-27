Trump names Bush-era veteran, policy newcomer to posts

President-elect Donald Trump appointed an experienced hand from the George W. Bush era to his national security circle Tuesday and a figure from the Trump Organization to make international deals.



A statement from Trump's transition team said Bossert will advise the president on issues related to homeland security, counterterrorism, and cybersecurity, and coordinate the Cabinet's process for making and executing policy in those areas.



Trump's efforts to dissolve his charitable foundation before he takes office to eliminate any conflicts of interest appear to be harder than he thought.



The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday that Trump cannot move ahead with his plan to dismantle his charitable foundation because state prosecutors are probing whether the president-elect personally benefited from its spending.



The statement came after Trump announced that he wanted to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation, part of what his presidential transition team says is an effort to erase any potential conflicts of interest before he takes office Jan. 20 .



Trump asserted on Twitter late Monday that his foundation was run efficiently.

...