Romania's president sparked fresh political turmoil Tuesday after rejecting a proposal by the election-winning leftist party to name the EU country's first female and first Muslim prime minister.



Shhaideh's political experience is limited, having served as development minister for just five months before the previous PSD-led government resigned in late 2015 .



Shhaideh is from Romania's small and long-established Turkish minority, but her Muslim faith is not thought to have been a problem for Iohannis.



The 54-year-old worked in the Syrian Agriculture Ministry for 20 years before emigrating in 2011, according to media reports and Dragnea.

