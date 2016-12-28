Hero pilot Savchenko launches Ukraine opposition movement

A popular Ukrainian female combat pilot who served time in a Russian prison gave President Petro Poroshenko a new headache Tuesday by launching her own opposition movement.



Mikheil Saakashvili – the former president of ex-Soviet Georgia who briefly served as governor of the strategic Odessa region – has also created his own opposition movement meant to topple Poroshenko and hold snap elections.



The 35-year-old Savchenko initially became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to what Kiev considers Russia's occupation.



Savchenko has contradicted Poroshenko by supporting direct talks with the militias and was forced out from the leadership post of the populist political party of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko for that reason.

