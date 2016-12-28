S. Korean politicians call for nullifying sex slave deal

Woo Sang-ho, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, said the party will work to invalidate the sex slave agreement if it wins the presidential elections that could take place in just months, echoing similar promises made by the party's potential candidates.



Under the agreement, Japan pledged to give 1 billion yen ($8.5 million) to a foundation to help support the former sex slaves.



South Korea's Constitutional Court has up to six months to decide whether Park should permanently step down or be reinstated. If she is formally removed from office, a presidential election must be held within 60 days.

...