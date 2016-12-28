Facebook Safety Check triggers false Bangkok bomb scare

Facebook sparked fear -- and anger -- among Thailand's social media users after its Safety Check feature triggered a false bomb alert in Bangkok.



The page gave no other details about the incident but linked to articles about a bombing in Bangkok in August 2015 which killed 20 people.



Facebook swiftly defended the algorithm, saying the alert was activated by reports of small explosives that a protester had thrown near Government House earlier Tuesday.



In March the company apologized after a bug sent a Safety Check notification to users around the world following a deadly suicide bombing in Pakistan.

